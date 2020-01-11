Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket White

Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 c
Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 cm. Too small for a standard cot bed. If you can manage with smaller, they’re lovely.
Lovely soft baby blanket
Bought to use as the ling for the baby basket that I had put together as a baby shower gift. Lovely and soft and very inexpensive. Would recommend ☺
Very soft material
Before I bought it, compared prices of more brands. I must say, very good quality.
Nice quality
Bought these fleece blankets a month ago. They are very good value for money and really like the size. Soft to touch and wash well.
Nice and Soft
Bought this for a cot bed. Fits nicely and lovely and soft.
Great product!
Lovely and soft; good size too. Great price. I would recommend this blanket.
Exactly what I wanted
Soft and warm but light and still cosy. Happy with delivery.
So soft!
Lovely soft blanket, I will definitely purchase again
Lovely pure white, soft blanket
I was looking for a white fleece blanket to use as a backdrop for a photoshoot. Most white fleece blankets aren't pure white, this one is! Did the job nicely and we now have a nice soft blanket as well. It's not that big, so probably intended for children.
good quality
extremely good quality,,,, and at a very good price