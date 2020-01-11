By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket White

5(13)
Fred&Flo Cotbed Fleece Blanket White
£ 5.00
£5.00/each
  • Part of the Fred & Flo range, our White Cotbed Fleece Blanket is gentle on the skin and perfect for adding an extra layer of warmth and comfort to your little ones cot or cotbed.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 c

3 stars

Beautiful blankets, but measure only 100cm x 120 cm. Too small for a standard cot bed. If you can manage with smaller, they’re lovely.

Lovely soft baby blanket

5 stars

Bought to use as the ling for the baby basket that I had put together as a baby shower gift. Lovely and soft and very inexpensive. Would recommend ☺

Very soft material

5 stars

Before I bought it, compared prices of more brands. I must say, very good quality.

Nice quality

5 stars

Bought these fleece blankets a month ago. They are very good value for money and really like the size. Soft to touch and wash well.

Nice and Soft

5 stars

Bought this for a cot bed. Fits nicely and lovely and soft.

Great product!

5 stars

Lovely and soft; good size too. Great price. I would recommend this blanket.

Exactly what I wanted

5 stars

Soft and warm but light and still cosy. Happy with delivery.

So soft!

5 stars

Lovely soft blanket, I will definitely purchase again

Lovely pure white, soft blanket

5 stars

I was looking for a white fleece blanket to use as a backdrop for a photoshoot. Most white fleece blankets aren't pure white, this one is! Did the job nicely and we now have a nice soft blanket as well. It's not that big, so probably intended for children.

good quality

5 stars

extremely good quality,,,, and at a very good price

