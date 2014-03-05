Lift Glucose Tabs Raspberry 10S 40G

Product Description
- Raspberry flavour glucose food Supplement
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet or healthy lifestyle.
- Each chewable tablet contains 3.7g of Glucose
- Chewable tabs - no water required
- 3.7g of fast acting glucose
- Only 15 calories per tab
- Caffeine and gluten free
- No artificial colours, preservatives or sweetener
- Handy resealable pack
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Dextrose Monohydrate (92%), Maltodextrin, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Flavours, Acid (Citric Acid), Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel Oil), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Chew 1 to 3 Lift™ tablets whenever you need a measured burst of fast acting glucose.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of young children. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
- Do not use if protective seal is broken or missing.
Name and address
- BBI Healthcare,
- Fern Close,
- Pen-Y-Fan Industrial Estate,
- Unit 2 Parkway,
- Crumlin,
- Caerphilly,
Return to
- Alloga UK Returns,
- Amber Park, AP2,
- Normanton Brook Rd,
- South Normanton,
- Alfreton,
- DE55 2FW.
- 01656 868930
- www.liftglucose.com
- Please note Alloga will not accept any unannounced returns
Net Contents
40g
Safety information
