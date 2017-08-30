Hp 901 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Good features
I am happy with this product as good value for money.
Wow! That's black that ink
Yep, I'd say it's the blackest black ink I've ever had. Even compared to when I used to use coal to scratch words with onto my playroom wall (40 odd years ago....) I'd say this was a proper black that was blacker than coal. It's a black black, no hints of blue in there.
ink cartridge
hp901 original ink cartridge we find the originals work better on our printer,tesco is very good on price and arrived in store very promptly no complaints about anything.
great
I bought for emergency it's fast and easy. I'm soo happy
It is what it is!
Worrks fine for hp printer as it's designed to do.
HP cartridge
Its is original and at a reasonable price all promptly delivered
Good products
I bought few months ago and it was useful and easy to collect,
Standard quality
Bought this for work printer - does the job. Quick delivery.
Great product
I bought this a while ago. Came quickly. Good quality product. We'll packaged
Great replacement
Excellent price, quick delivery and works fine! A lot cheaper than some other websites.