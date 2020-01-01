Tesco Oxi Stain Remover Spray 500Ml

Great Product
Great product. Why pay branded prices when this is as good, if not better.
Works really well
This works just as well as it’s brand name equivalent. I highly recommend it.
Rubbish quality
I purchased two and it was the equivalent of spraying water. I had to use a different product and re wash again and it came out extremely clean highly disappointed
No good for make up stains
No good at getting lipstick off sheets, but was good at removing a blood stain from a shirt.
Clean and efficient
I have been using this for years, having tried other similar products as well. This sprays exactly where you want it, and gets the clothes clean. Regular buy for us.
Waste of money
Used it on shirt’s collar,doesn’t work
Does what it says!
Wasn’t sure this would work as well as Vanish, which I usually buy, but was pleasantly surprised to find it did, and even a little better. Got an oil stain out of one of my favourite tops! Just sprayed it on to the mark and then put in the wash. Will buy again as it’s much cheaper than other brands. Would recommend.