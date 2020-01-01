By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Oxi Stain Remover Spray 500Ml

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Oxi Stain Remover Spray 500Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco oxy power stain remover.
  • Tesco Oxy Power Stain Remover
  • Tough on stubborn stains With active oxygen technology
  • Designed to remove stubborn stains, even at 30 degrees, including red wine, blackcurrant juice, tea and coffee. Formulated for colours but also effective on whites.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Tesco oxy power stain remover contains amongst other ingredients: 5-15% Oxygen Based Bleaching agent. Less than 5% Non Ionic Surfactant, Anionic Surfactant Also contains Perfume (Butylphenyl Methylpropional and Hexyl Cinnamal)

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results treat stain as soon as possible and apply on both sides of the stain. Turn nozzle to the ON position to use. Spray the stain evenly, rub gently, let it work for a maximum 5 minutes, then wash as usual. After use, return the nozzle to the OFF position
  • Always follow washing machine instructions on garment or fabric care label. For the majority of garments this product is safe to use for the removal of stains. Check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Rinse and allow to dry. Do not use on delicate fabrics, wool/silk/leather or dry clean only garments. Do not use on finished or coated surfaces. Do not spray the product on fabrics with metal fasteners or flame retardant finishes. Do not expose pre-treated or soaked fabrics to direct sunlight prior to washing. Do not leave the product to dry on the garment (maximum 5 minute contact time).

Warnings

  • ,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,
  • contaminated skin,
  • ,
  • ,
  • ,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Safety information

View more safety information

, , , , contaminated skin, , , ,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product

5 stars

Great product. Why pay branded prices when this is as good, if not better.

Works really well

5 stars

This works just as well as it’s brand name equivalent. I highly recommend it.

Rubbish quality

1 stars

I purchased two and it was the equivalent of spraying water. I had to use a different product and re wash again and it came out extremely clean highly disappointed

No good for make up stains

2 stars

No good at getting lipstick off sheets, but was good at removing a blood stain from a shirt.

Clean and efficient

5 stars

I have been using this for years, having tried other similar products as well. This sprays exactly where you want it, and gets the clothes clean. Regular buy for us.

Waste of money

1 stars

Used it on shirt’s collar,doesn’t work

Does what it says!

5 stars

Wasn’t sure this would work as well as Vanish, which I usually buy, but was pleasantly surprised to find it did, and even a little better. Got an oil stain out of one of my favourite tops! Just sprayed it on to the mark and then put in the wash. Will buy again as it’s much cheaper than other brands. Would recommend.

Usually bought next

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Oxy Powder Colours 1Kg

£ 2.75
£2.75/kg

Tesco Oxi Powder Whites 1Kg

£ 2.75
£2.75/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here