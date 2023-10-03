We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo 250Ml
image 1 of John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo 250Mlimage 2 of John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo 250Mlimage 3 of John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo 250Ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo 250Ml

4.3(201)
Write a review

£7.00

£2.80/100ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Shampoo 250MlCleanses & adds hydration for salon-perfect curlsSafe for colour-treated hairTransform undefined & unruly into controlled & curly
Expertly designed for naturally wavy and curly hair types, this shampoo for frizzy, curly hair cleanses and nourishes your curls. It gently cleanses and adds hydration for salon-perfect curls, transforming undefined and unruly curls into beautifully-defined curls, kinks and coils.With Rosehip Oil and Curl Enhancing Technology, this sulphate-free shampoo for curls will leave you with beautiful bouncy, defined curls.
John Frieda®
- Vegan-friendly formula- With Rosehip Oil & Curl Enhancing Technology- Suitable for wavy and curly (2A-4C) hair types- SLS/SLES Sulphate free
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Decyl Glucoside, Glycol Distearate, Cocamide Mea, Parfum, Citric Acid, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, Lactic Acid, Laureth-16, Propylene Glycol, Quaternium-80, Polyquaternium-10, Polyquaternium-52, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply shampoo to wet hair. Massage into hair. Rinse well. Follow with dream curls conditioner

View all Normal Hair - Everyday Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here