John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner 250Ml

£7.00

£2.80/100ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Conditioner 250MlDetangles & defines your curlsMoisturising formula250ml tube
This expertly-designed conditioner for curly hair intensely nourishes, detangles and smooths your natural curls.Formulated with Rosehip Oil and Curl-Enhancing Technology, this deep conditioner for curls improves manageability, softness and shine.Best for 2A – 3A curl types. Suitable for colour-treated hair and made with vegan-friendly ingredients.
John Frieda®
- Rich creamy nourishment for bouncy defined curls- With Rosehip Oil & Curl Enhancing Technology- Suitable for wavy and curly (2A-3C) hair types
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Bis-Hydroxy/Methoxy Amodimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Trimethylpentanediol/Adipic Acid/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Polyquaternium-37, Dipropylene Glycol, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Start with Dream Curls Shampoo. Smooth conditioner through wet hair, applying generously as it quickly absorbs into curls. Rinse well.

