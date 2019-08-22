By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sky 120 High Definition Remote

5(186)Write a review
Sky 120 High Definition Remote
£ 22.00
£22.00/each

Product Description

  • One for All Sky 120 HD remote control
  • Controls your Sky box and TV at the same time
  • Pre-programmed with batteries included, for immediate use
  • - Original Sky+ HD remote
  • - Ready to use with Sky+ HD boxes
  • - Program your Sky remote to control your TV
  • Original Sky + HD remote, perfect replacement or spare for your Sky + HD box. This original Sky+ HD remote is ready to use with Sky+ HD boxes, batteries and instructions included.
  • You can easily program your Sky remote to control your TV as well. Access all your favourite Sky HD content at the touch of a button.

Information

186 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

It's not very good

2 stars

It's not very good

Replacement item.

5 stars

Replacement item, worked straight out of the box no setting up.

Great replacement

5 stars

Bought to replace my original control. Works well.

Worked

5 stars

This worked right away very pleased also very fast delivery thanks

Does what it says

5 stars

Brilliant. Delivered quickly and packaged well. Good instructions and it worked straight away. Does everything on sky with one remote.

Easy to use as same as previous

4 stars

Bought this to replace our old one where the push buttons had failed to work properly. Works well but like the last one the volume control doesn’t work; not really a problem as we use the TV control to adjust. Good price and easy to click and collect from store. Very happy with purchase.

Just the job

5 stars

Worked straight away Fully compliant with TV and Sky box Good price

Replaced old remote

5 stars

Old remote's buttons were becoming more and more unresponsive, so it was high time for a new one. And what a pleasure it is to be able to control the tv without losing my temper.

Excellent

5 stars

Didn't have to tune it in it worked straight away brilliant

Works perfectly with Sky box

5 stars

We bought this to replace our original remote that had worn out. This works perfectly

