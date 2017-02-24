By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sky 111 Plus Remote

5(93)Write a review
Sky 111 Plus Remote
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

  • One For All® Sky 111 remote control
  • Controls your Sky box and TV at the same time
  • Best replacement for your lost or broken original remote
  • - Original Sky+ remote
  • - Ready to use with Sky+ boxes
  • - Program your Sky remote to control your TV
  • This sleek and stylish original Sky+ remote is the perfect replacement or spare for your Sky+ box, it is ready to use with Sky+ boxes, batteries and instructions included.
  • You can easily program your Sky remote to control your TV as well. Features buttons to guide you through everything available on your Sky+ homepage.

93 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Not the best

2 stars

It's not working properly and I have to keep changing the batteries but I have lost the receipt or else would have taken back to Tesco - Surrey quays asap

Great delivery time

5 stars

the instruction on the packaging was spot on at first didn't realise they were on there tried doing it hough the sky telly but didn't work then found the instructions in box and was so easy to set up

Very good updated replacement

5 stars

Bought 3 weeks ago and worked perfectly including operating TV.

Quality product at reasonable price

5 stars

I brought that item about one month before and very happy with it and working without any trouble.

Perfect replacement

5 stars

This remote works perfectly with my sky+ box and tv. I had to tune it into my tv but that took less than two minutes. Great value for money and I'd definitely buy another if this one ever lets me down.

Sky remote

5 stars

Old one select button was not working properly,this one is very good,worked straight away

Does what it is supposed to

5 stars

This worked straight out of the packaging. No fuss, no hassle.

So easy to use

5 stars

Bought remote a month ago its revolutionised our TV watching just one control!! Blooming marvellous.

Just as I expected

5 stars

Tesco kept me informed constantly and it even arrived earlier than they said. Used it the minute it came out the packet and it's perfect

Does what it says

5 stars

Our previous sky control was playing up and this product gets us back to what we had when we started with Sky.

