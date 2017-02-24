Sky 111 Plus Remote

Not the best
It's not working properly and I have to keep changing the batteries but I have lost the receipt or else would have taken back to Tesco - Surrey quays asap
Great delivery time
the instruction on the packaging was spot on at first didn't realise they were on there tried doing it hough the sky telly but didn't work then found the instructions in box and was so easy to set up
Very good updated replacement
Bought 3 weeks ago and worked perfectly including operating TV.
Quality product at reasonable price
I brought that item about one month before and very happy with it and working without any trouble.
Perfect replacement
This remote works perfectly with my sky+ box and tv. I had to tune it into my tv but that took less than two minutes. Great value for money and I'd definitely buy another if this one ever lets me down.
Sky remote
Old one select button was not working properly,this one is very good,worked straight away
Does what it is supposed to
This worked straight out of the packaging. No fuss, no hassle.
So easy to use
Bought remote a month ago its revolutionised our TV watching just one control!! Blooming marvellous.
Just as I expected
Tesco kept me informed constantly and it even arrived earlier than they said. Used it the minute it came out the packet and it's perfect
Does what it says
Our previous sky control was playing up and this product gets us back to what we had when we started with Sky.