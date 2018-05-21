Sky 100 Remote

Good product
Happy with the product. Good to get the original that works with the Sky box
Excellent remote
Good remote.Inserted batteries, pressed the buttons as instructed and hey presto the remote works perfectly.
Sky remote
Does what a Sky remote should do, buy one if your old one needs replacement
Remote Replacement
Exactly as I expected - just like the old one in terms of design and functionality - except this one works! No problems.
Great product
I bought this sky remote was a good price and does all it should do. Quick delivery too. Very happy.
sky remote
it's a remote control, it works, what more can I say ? !!!
Solved my problem
Obviously, a remote control is not one of life's necessities. since my previous was lost I have grown used to changing channels from the sky box, but what a difference it makes to have a single controller for my Sky box and my TV.
it works
needed for replacement for old digibox - worked perfectly
Great replacement
Replaces the other control I had and does the job.......................................
Origanal
Hope this one lasts longer than the previous one ( not from tesco)