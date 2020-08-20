Contino Rioja Reserva 75Cl
- Red Spanish Wine
- Pioneer of single estate wines in Rioja, Viñedos del Contino only makes wine from hand selected Tempranillo, Graciano and Mazuelo grapes grown in the alluvial and limestone soils of our 62 hectare estate on the left bank of the river Ebro.
- Oak cask ageing: 24 months
- Wine of Spain
- Pack size: 75CL
- Contains Sulphites
- Red ruby, clean with medium colour intensity. A very fruity and intense nose with hints of strawberry, blueberry, vanilla and a balsamic finish. In the mouth it is round, velvety and mouth filling.
Rioja
Red
10.5
14% vol
Contino
Natural Cork
Jesus de Madrazo
Spain
Wine
Red Grape Blend, Tempranillo, Graciano, Mazuelo, Garnacha
- This wine is produced from selected plots of the Contino Estate. The grapes are de-stalked and fermented in 16000L stainless steel vats at a temperature of 28-30ºC with a maceration time of 15-20 days prior to entering into the malolactic fermentation and then being transferred into a mixture of French and American oak barrels, where the wine will rest for two years. Once the wine is bottled, it will rest a further year in bottle prior to being released.
- Contino, Rioja Alavesa With foundations dating from the 16th Century, this 62 hectare estate is located in a bend in the River Ebro. Here, a particular microclimate gives a special character to the wine. The name Contino refers to the royal guard of 100 soldiers who continually, 'de contino', guarded the King and his family. One of their members, Don Pedro de Samaniego, was rewarded for his loyalty with the property, now home to Contino. In 1973, Contino established the concept of the 'Bordeaux Chateau' in Rioja, creating the first single estate Rioja.
- Rioja lies in the North of Spain and is subdivided into 3 areas known as Rioja Alta, Alavesa and Baja. The finest grapes come from the regions known as Alta and Alavesa. Contino is located in Rioja Alavesa.
Ambient
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 10 + years
- Viñedos Del Contino, S.A.,
- Laguardia - Laserna,
- España.
- Hatch Mansfield,
- New Bank House,
- 1 Brockenhurst Road,
- Ascot,
- SL5 9DJ.
18 Years
75cl ℮
