Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Chicken 365G

Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Chicken 365G
£ 2.25
£0.62/100g
Per 1/2 pizza (171g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1708kJ 407kcal
    20%
  • Fat15g
    21%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.54g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ

Product Description

  • A Stone Baked Thin Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken with Added Water and a Herb Dressing.
  • Made with dough that's well rested and baked on Italian stone, then loaded with cheese, our signature tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours) and our tastiest chicken. Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Melting mozzarella & cheddar cheese
  • Our tangy tomato sauce
  • Light 'n' crispy base
  • Pack size: 365g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (15%) (Milk), Chicken with Added Water (13%) (Chicken, Water, Salt, Maize Starch), Tomato Purée, Herb Dressing (2%) (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Parsley Infused Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Marjoram, Thyme, Sage, Black Pepper), Rapeseed Oil, Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper, Marjoram, Parsley, Thyme, Sage

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Food Freezer **** Until Best Before Date†Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy steps
1. Heat Oven.
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6.
Fan Oven 180°C.
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray)
Bake until golden brown 15-19 mins
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Pizza Ltd.,
  • No. 1 New Square,
  • Bedfont Lakes Business Park,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,

Net Contents

365g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (171g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy1000kJ1708kJ20%
-238kcal407kcal20%
Fat8.8g15g21%
of which saturates3.1g5.3g27%
Carbohydrate26g44g17%
of which sugars2.5g4.3g5%
Fibre1.9g3.2g
Protein13g23g46%
Salt0.90g1.54g26%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

Safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

this is my only pizza i eat why cant i get it anym

5 stars

this is my only pizza i eat why cant i get it anymore gutted

