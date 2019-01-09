Goodfella's Stonebaked Thin Chicken 365G

this is my only pizza i eat why cant i get it anym
this is my only pizza i eat why cant i get it anymore gutted
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (15%) (Milk), Chicken with Added Water (13%) (Chicken, Water, Salt, Maize Starch), Tomato Purée, Herb Dressing (2%) (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Parsley Infused Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Marjoram, Thyme, Sage, Black Pepper), Rapeseed Oil, Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper, Marjoram, Parsley, Thyme, Sage
Food Freezer **** Until Best Before Date†Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.
Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy steps
1. Heat Oven.
Conventional Oven 200°C/Gas 6.
Fan Oven 180°C.
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray)
Bake until golden brown 15-19 mins
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... toppings can be extremely hot!
Produced in Ireland
This pack contains 2 servings
365g ℮
Typical Values
As Consumed 100g Provides:
Per 1/2 Pizza (171g)** Oven Baked Provides:
%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
1000kJ
1708kJ
20%
|-
238kcal
407kcal
20%
Fat
8.8g
15g
21%
of which saturates
3.1g
5.3g
27%
Carbohydrate
26g
44g
17%
of which sugars
2.5g
4.3g
5%
Fibre
1.9g
3.2g
Protein
13g
23g
46%
Salt
0.90g
1.54g
26%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
