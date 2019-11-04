Ella's Strawberries And Apples Nibbly Fingers

Not a crumb left!
My 1 Yr old absolutely loves these. It doesn't last long and there is a never a crumb left. They are a great healthy snack, perfect for on the go. The size is perfect too, not too big as some other brands are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wasnt too keen
Unfortunately these weren't a hit for my little girl. She just enjoyed breaking bits off and crumbling it so made a bit of a mess. I'm quite surprised as she likes strawberry and apple flavour so not sure what happened. She loves the wrapper though and will happily sit there playing with that! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very good brand
My little one was so happy to receive it she actually love it I like the quality of this brand like the softness and the flavour of it its tasty and nice smell of strawberry it's the perfect snack for her afternoon wich makes her feel good and after it she is not hungry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Awesome product... my kid is missing it
My kid just loves it and missing it. I hope it will be available shortly. Thanks for providing a wonderful and healthy snack food
My child loves these!
These are a perfect size for my two toddlers for a little snack, they both loved the flavour too. We will definitely be purchasing more.. we love the Ellas kitchen range.. have yet to come across anything that they don’t like! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for snacks
My little one seemed to enjoy these bars, though only needed about half at a time so would have preferred if they were smaller to avoid waste. A nice, filling snack for on the go or lunchboxes. A bit pricey to buy all the time but good for a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
Received these and my daughter seems to love them. The only down side is that they are quite a tough texture so would prefer then to be softer. The taste is great though so would still buy again for her [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My one year old was very excited by these
My little boy was very excited to explore these. It was the first time he’d had something as solid as this and he really seemed to enjoy it. His mouth watered as he chewed and he kept getting excited whenever he saw the packet coming out of the cupboard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
My toddler loved these bars. He would devour them straight after his meal. A firm favourite to take out for a snack too. Really convenient that they are individually wrapped as they are easy to pop into my bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
I tried these for my 1 year old, hoping they would be a good snack to take on the go. They definitely are. He absolutely loves them and so easy for him to feed to himself. They are fast becoming one of his favourite snacks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]