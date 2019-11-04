By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Strawberries And Apples Nibbly Fingers

4.5(90)Write a review
£ 2.50
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • Strawberry + Apple Oaty Fingers Handy Bars
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 5 individually wrapped strawberry + apple oaty finger bars - scrummy organic snacks, made with just good stuff to make monkey tummies happy!
  • Who am I for? I'm made for hungry monkeys, cheeky monkeys, little monkeys and silly monkeys from 12 months old.
  • When we were toddlers, my dad said to me and my brother Paddy that we needed snacks full of goodness to keep us monkeying around. I told him hungry monkeys only like the tastiest snacks and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • I'm organic
  • Made for hungry monkeys
  • Individually wrapped
  • I'm made from squished fruit, not fruit concentrates
  • No added refined salt
  • No added refined sugar - I contain only naturally occurring sugar
  • No concentrates
  • No additives or colourings
  • Pack size: 125G
  • No added refined sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Wholegrain Oats 43%, Organic Malted Barley Extract 19%, Organic Raisins 11%, Organic Dried Apples 8%, Organic Dried Pears 8%, Organic Palm Oil* 6%, Organic Sunflower Oil 4%, Organic Dried Strawberries 1%, Other stuff 0%, *I come from sustainable sources

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Storage

Keep me in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Colours

Warnings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 25g bar
Energy 1641kJ/391kcal410kJ/98kcal
Fat 12.7g3.2g
-of which saturates 3.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate 59.1g14.8g
-of which sugars 23.1g5.8g
Fibre 7.8g2.0g
Protein 6.1g1.5g
Sodium 0.04g<0.01g
Salt 0.09g0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: I'm not suitable for children under 12 months old. When a child over 12 months is munching on me, make sure they're sitting down and are supervised by a grown-up.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

90 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not a crumb left!

5 stars

My 1 Yr old absolutely loves these. It doesn't last long and there is a never a crumb left. They are a great healthy snack, perfect for on the go. The size is perfect too, not too big as some other brands are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wasnt too keen

3 stars

Unfortunately these weren't a hit for my little girl. She just enjoyed breaking bits off and crumbling it so made a bit of a mess. I'm quite surprised as she likes strawberry and apple flavour so not sure what happened. She loves the wrapper though and will happily sit there playing with that! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good brand

5 stars

My little one was so happy to receive it she actually love it I like the quality of this brand like the softness and the flavour of it its tasty and nice smell of strawberry it's the perfect snack for her afternoon wich makes her feel good and after it she is not hungry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome product... my kid is missing it

5 stars

My kid just loves it and missing it. I hope it will be available shortly. Thanks for providing a wonderful and healthy snack food

My child loves these!

5 stars

These are a perfect size for my two toddlers for a little snack, they both loved the flavour too. We will definitely be purchasing more.. we love the Ellas kitchen range.. have yet to come across anything that they don’t like! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for snacks

3 stars

My little one seemed to enjoy these bars, though only needed about half at a time so would have preferred if they were smaller to avoid waste. A nice, filling snack for on the go or lunchboxes. A bit pricey to buy all the time but good for a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

4 stars

Received these and my daughter seems to love them. The only down side is that they are quite a tough texture so would prefer then to be softer. The taste is great though so would still buy again for her [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My one year old was very excited by these

5 stars

My little boy was very excited to explore these. It was the first time he’d had something as solid as this and he really seemed to enjoy it. His mouth watered as he chewed and he kept getting excited whenever he saw the packet coming out of the cupboard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

My toddler loved these bars. He would devour them straight after his meal. A firm favourite to take out for a snack too. Really convenient that they are individually wrapped as they are easy to pop into my bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

I tried these for my 1 year old, hoping they would be a good snack to take on the go. They definitely are. He absolutely loves them and so easy for him to feed to himself. They are fast becoming one of his favourite snacks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 90 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

