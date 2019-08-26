Ella's Spagi Bolognaise Stage 2

Good - probably something I could easily make tho! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 26th August 2019 My daughter seemed to like this - and it’s a nice consistency and smells just like spag Bol! It probably is something I could make myself but it’s always more convenient to have these things in a pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 22nd August 2019 This was the first time my son tried the next stage pouches & he absolutely loved it! The texture was easy for him to handle and had no trouble with it. The spaghetti bolognese smelt delicious and would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ella bolognaise 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My boy loves it, he’s tried the other flavours too & seems to like them all. I would deffo recommend this range to other parents. Especially when starting the weaning journey, to try new flavours and textures [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I got this for my little boy to try and it was a success! Would definitely recommend to anyone who is at the weaning stage! The packaging was colourful and stood out, my little one wanted more after he’d finished the entire pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes Delicious 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Before my little one was ready for actual pieces of pasta and homemade bolognaise I wanted to see how she would feel about a tomato sauce dinner! Well she absolutely loved this and proper chowed down on it! We have since had another five pouches of this and she could not get enough! It really does taste delicious and like the real homemade bolognaise, obviously mummy had to taste it every time to check on temperature and i rather enjoyed it myself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty and almost as good as homemade! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My little one tends to have home cooked food but it's not always possible when out and about so we gave this pouch a try. I always try her food before I give it to her, to see what its like,l and certainly some we've tried have been very bland tasting but this was almost as good as home cooked food. It was tasty and well seasoned and my daughter gobbled it down. It is nice that the ingredients are clearly listed with pictures so you can see at a glance what's inside and comparing the ingredients with my recipe it was very similar. It was a lovely rich red brown colour with small flecks of pasta in it. Although it is for 7months + and is marked as having small lumps for chewing it was much smoother than the food she was eating at 7 months. That said for a one off meal out it was fine and she enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great texture! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My 8 month old daughter loved the spag Bol! She is a pretty fussy eater and wolfed this down no problem. The texture was excellent as well as she’s only just starting on lumpier foods. Will be trying more in the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great texture - perfect for my daughter 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 My daughter is not very keen on beef dishes so I was a bit apprehensive when it comes to spag bol. She really loves it. I warmed it up for her in hot water and fed with spoon. Texture is brilliant for my 9 month old. Great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spag Bol Heaven 4 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 19th August 2019 I received Spag Bol and my little loved it. He got it everywhere! The textured and taste are just right and will definitely be buying this again. The only negative point would be that those babies who have a lactose intolerance won't be able to experience the great taste. It's just ashame you also have to disguard after 24 hours if not eaten. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]