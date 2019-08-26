By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Spagi Bolognaise Stage 2

Ella's Spagi Bolognaise Stage 2
£ 1.50
£11.54/kg

Product Description

  • Lip Smacking Spag Bol with a Sprinkle of Cheese
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm an organic pasta, beef, veg + cheese meal - I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my lumps and chunks are specifically designed to help your baby to chew.
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Textured not lumpy
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Tomatoes 37%, Organic Vegetable Stock 19% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Parsnips, Carrots, Leeks, Onions and Swedes), Organic Carrots 11%, Organic Beef 10%, Organic Broccoli 6%, Organic Onions 6%, Organic Spaghetti 5% (Durum <strong>Wheat</strong> and <strong>Egg</strong> Whites*), Organic Mushrooms 4%, Organic Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 2%, Organic Garlic <1%, Organic Mixed Herbs <1% (Thyme, Parsley, Sage, Marjoram, Oregano), Organic Peppercorns <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%, *Produced to EU standards

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: To warm me, simply tear off the top of my pouch, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. You can also microwave me - pop me in standing up and whizz me around until warm. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 251kJ/60kcal326kJ/78kcal
Fat 1.7g2.2g
-of which saturates 0.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate 6.2g8.1g
-of which sugars 3.1g4.0g
Fibre 1.8g2.3g
Protein 4g5.2g
Salt 0.1g0.13g

Safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Good - probably something I could easily make tho!

4 stars

My daughter seemed to like this - and it’s a nice consistency and smells just like spag Bol! It probably is something I could make myself but it’s always more convenient to have these things in a pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

This was the first time my son tried the next stage pouches & he absolutely loved it! The texture was easy for him to handle and had no trouble with it. The spaghetti bolognese smelt delicious and would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ella bolognaise

5 stars

My boy loves it, he’s tried the other flavours too & seems to like them all. I would deffo recommend this range to other parents. Especially when starting the weaning journey, to try new flavours and textures [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

I got this for my little boy to try and it was a success! Would definitely recommend to anyone who is at the weaning stage! The packaging was colourful and stood out, my little one wanted more after he’d finished the entire pouch! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes Delicious

5 stars

Before my little one was ready for actual pieces of pasta and homemade bolognaise I wanted to see how she would feel about a tomato sauce dinner! Well she absolutely loved this and proper chowed down on it! We have since had another five pouches of this and she could not get enough! It really does taste delicious and like the real homemade bolognaise, obviously mummy had to taste it every time to check on temperature and i rather enjoyed it myself! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty and almost as good as homemade!

4 stars

My little one tends to have home cooked food but it's not always possible when out and about so we gave this pouch a try. I always try her food before I give it to her, to see what its like,l and certainly some we've tried have been very bland tasting but this was almost as good as home cooked food. It was tasty and well seasoned and my daughter gobbled it down. It is nice that the ingredients are clearly listed with pictures so you can see at a glance what's inside and comparing the ingredients with my recipe it was very similar. It was a lovely rich red brown colour with small flecks of pasta in it. Although it is for 7months + and is marked as having small lumps for chewing it was much smoother than the food she was eating at 7 months. That said for a one off meal out it was fine and she enjoyed it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great texture!

5 stars

My 8 month old daughter loved the spag Bol! She is a pretty fussy eater and wolfed this down no problem. The texture was excellent as well as she’s only just starting on lumpier foods. Will be trying more in the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great texture - perfect for my daughter

5 stars

My daughter is not very keen on beef dishes so I was a bit apprehensive when it comes to spag bol. She really loves it. I warmed it up for her in hot water and fed with spoon. Texture is brilliant for my 9 month old. Great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spag Bol Heaven

4 stars

I received Spag Bol and my little loved it. He got it everywhere! The textured and taste are just right and will definitely be buying this again. The only negative point would be that those babies who have a lactose intolerance won't be able to experience the great taste. It's just ashame you also have to disguard after 24 hours if not eaten. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great texture and smells pleasant

5 stars

My 8 month old really enjoyed this the first time he tried it, it was perfect texture for him, smelt great and he ate the whole pouch which is unheard of for him. Will definitely purchase this again for him. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

