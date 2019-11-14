By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Cheesy Pie Stage2

4.5(91)
Ella's Cheesy Pie Stage2
£ 1.50
£11.54/kg

Product Description

  • Big Smiles Cheesy Pie with Veggies
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm organic cheese, potatoes + veg meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew. I'm suitable for vegetarians too.
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Textured not lumpy
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Potatoes 25%, Organic Vegetable Stock 24% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Carrots, Parsnips, Leeks, Onions and Swedes), Organic Sweet Potatoes 12%, Organic Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 10%, Organic Tomatoes 8%, Organic Onions 7%, Organic Carrots 5%, Organic Broccoli 4%, Organic Swedes 4%, Organic Mixed Herbs <1% (Thyme, Parsley, Rosemary), Organic Peppercorns <0.1%, Other stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • I'm produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 289kJ/69kcal375kJ/90kcal
Fat 3.1g4.0g
-of which saturates 1.9g2.4g
Carbohydrate 6.0g7.8g
-of which sugars 2.6g3.4g
Fibre 2.2g2.9g
Protein 3.2g4.2g
Salt 0.21g0.27g

Safety information

View more safety information



91 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty!

4 stars

I gave my little boy this item and he ate it all, licked the plate and demanded more! Definitely one to repurchase! It is so handy to have in the changing bag for when you get caught out and in need of a quick meal for a hungry toddler! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheesy Pie smiles

5 stars

We were sent Cheesy Pie with Veggies for this review. Our 9 and a half month old has absolutely loved this product and we have continued to buy more. I am so glad he's a little cheese fiend like mummy and daddy. The slight lumps but smoothness in this product are a great first step into more textured food. He's like a baby bird when it comes to feeding him his Cheesy Pie with Veggies. Mouth wide open and I can't spoon it in fast enough until its all gone. :) Apologies for no photo but my phone is currently broken :( [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My babys favourite meal!!

5 stars

My daughter absolutely loves this, we are vegetarian so we find there are alot of options when it comes to our daughter she is a very picky eater but she adores this one!! We will be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nicely textured

4 stars

My daughter really enjoyed this as a full meal and has since had another of these as well. I have tried ones from another brand and we definitely preferred the Ella’s kitchen for texture and flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a scrap left!

5 stars

My daughter absolutely loved this cheesy pie with veggies. perfect amount in the pouch too for my 11 month old. There hasn’t yet been any Ella’s kitchen product she hasn’t enjoyed, this will definitely be going on the weekly shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

My little one is starting to get picky with his foods but he really loved this! He ate half on its own for lunch and then for dinner I mixed it into some veg purée and he ate it all up. It’s very creamy and smells lovely. Would recommend for any little one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy option

5 stars

Another great meal from Ellas Kitchen. My little one is not enjoying meat based products at this stage of weaning so it’s great to have such a great alternative veggie option in this stage of packs which my LO loved. The only thing I would say is that the pack size is too much for my baby so would be good to have a smaller option, however she can have it for lunch and dinner so it’s not a huge concern. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality ingredients

5 stars

A great tasting product baby boy really enjoyed eating it, managed to get it all over his face, ears, eyes and hands - I let him have a go without a spoon and immediately regretted my decision. 10/10. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheesy pie

5 stars

My little boy couldn’t get enough of the cheesy pie with vegetables it was one of his all time favourites and it didn’t take him long to have the whole lot polished off and an empty bowl in sight and be looking for more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My little one loved

5 stars

Bought another one as Mr enjoyed so much ..thanks .. for an emergency dinner is handy to have .. has all the right foods ..shared with my niece . And she also ate it up very well and got some more of them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 91 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

