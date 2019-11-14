Ella's Cheesy Pie Stage2

Very tasty! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 14th November 2019 I gave my little boy this item and he ate it all, licked the plate and demanded more! Definitely one to repurchase! It is so handy to have in the changing bag for when you get caught out and in need of a quick meal for a hungry toddler! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheesy Pie smiles 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 6th November 2019 We were sent Cheesy Pie with Veggies for this review. Our 9 and a half month old has absolutely loved this product and we have continued to buy more. I am so glad he's a little cheese fiend like mummy and daddy. The slight lumps but smoothness in this product are a great first step into more textured food. He's like a baby bird when it comes to feeding him his Cheesy Pie with Veggies. Mouth wide open and I can't spoon it in fast enough until its all gone. :) Apologies for no photo but my phone is currently broken :( [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My babys favourite meal!! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 31st October 2019 My daughter absolutely loves this, we are vegetarian so we find there are alot of options when it comes to our daughter she is a very picky eater but she adores this one!! We will be buying this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nicely textured 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My daughter really enjoyed this as a full meal and has since had another of these as well. I have tried ones from another brand and we definitely preferred the Ella’s kitchen for texture and flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not a scrap left! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My daughter absolutely loved this cheesy pie with veggies. perfect amount in the pouch too for my 11 month old. There hasn’t yet been any Ella’s kitchen product she hasn’t enjoyed, this will definitely be going on the weekly shopping list [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My little one is starting to get picky with his foods but he really loved this! He ate half on its own for lunch and then for dinner I mixed it into some veg purée and he ate it all up. It’s very creamy and smells lovely. Would recommend for any little one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy option 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 Another great meal from Ellas Kitchen. My little one is not enjoying meat based products at this stage of weaning so it’s great to have such a great alternative veggie option in this stage of packs which my LO loved. The only thing I would say is that the pack size is too much for my baby so would be good to have a smaller option, however she can have it for lunch and dinner so it’s not a huge concern. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good quality ingredients 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 A great tasting product baby boy really enjoyed eating it, managed to get it all over his face, ears, eyes and hands - I let him have a go without a spoon and immediately regretted my decision. 10/10. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cheesy pie 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My little boy couldn’t get enough of the cheesy pie with vegetables it was one of his all time favourites and it didn’t take him long to have the whole lot polished off and an empty bowl in sight and be looking for more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]