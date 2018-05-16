By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Mangoes, Mangoes , Mangoe

Ella's Mangoes, Mangoes , Mangoe
£ 0.90
£12.86/kg

Product Description

  • Mangoes
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello I'm 100% organic pureed mangoes + a dash of lemon juice - with nothing else added.
  • Who am I made for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm also great when mixed into chunkier food for babies who are ready for more texture. The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Super smooth
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • No added salt or water
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • I do not contain gluten
  • Pack size: 70G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Organic Mangoes 100%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can also be frozen.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 325kJ/77kcal228kJ/54kcal
Fat 0.6g<0.5g
-of which saturates 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 16.6g11.6g
-of which sugars 16.0g11.2g
Fibre 1.1g0.8g
Protein 0.7g0.5g
Salt 0.02g0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

