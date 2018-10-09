Tesco Salmon Paste 75G

Good value
I buy this cos I like it. it is good value.
Tasty
Bought this to make quick sandwiches, nice and tasty with cold cucumber!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ / 198kcal
INGREDIENTS: Minced Salmon (Fish) (67%), Tomato Purée, Soya Protein Concentrate, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Malt Vinegar (Barley), Potato Starch, Minced Haddock (Fish) (2.5%), Salt, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
5 Servings
75g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|826kJ / 198kcal
|124kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|2.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Protein
|12.0g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
