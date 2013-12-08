Spatone 28 Day Pack

great item
fab item great for teenage girls used many times before tesco best price
New
Natural Iron-Rich Water (with nothing else added)
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See base.
Made in the UK
28 x 20ml
|Typical Values
|per sachet:
|-
|%NRV**
|Iron (Fe2+)
|5mg (36%)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|** The Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) is based on the relative bioavailability of iron from foods (absorption from foods varies from 5-15%)
|-
|However, the iron naturally present from Spatone® Liquid Iron has a high absorption (average 40%), which means taking a daily sachet as part of your diet should help meet your daily requirement
|-
