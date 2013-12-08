By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spatone 28 Day Pack
£ 12.00
£0.43/sachet

New

Product Description

  • Food Supplement Iron-rich water
  • Iron helps release energy*
  • Spatone® Iron-Rich Water provides a rich source of iron that is gentle on the stomach & easily absorbed. It's a convenient way to take iron, & every drop of our Iron-Rich Water is sourced directly from the Trefriw Wells Spa in the Welsh National Park of Snowdonia.
  • Why is iron good for you?
  • Helps release energy* & reduces tiredness & fatigue
  • Supports normal cognitive function
  • Supports a healthy immune system
  • *Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • Gentle & easily absorbed1
  • Spatone® Liquid Iron is scientifically shown to be a highly absorbable source of iron.1
  • 1 Nelsons Nutritional Study - The Significant Impact of Spatone on Iron Levels, 2009
  • Spatone® Iron-Rich Water is kind on your stomach & has fewer unpleasant side effects often associated with iron supplements, such as stomach irritation & constipation.
  • Our iron-rich water is sourced from Trefriw Wells Spa n North Wales
  • Taking Spatone® Daily Iron Shots helps ensure you get your daily absorbed iron with fewer of the typical side effects associated with iron supplements.
  • 28 - one-a-day sachets
  • Daily iron shots natural
  • Spatone® sachets are convenient & easy to use when on-the-go
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Iron helps release energy & reduces tiredness & fatigue, supports normal cognitive function and supports a healthy immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Natural Iron-Rich Water (with nothing else added)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See base.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Adults & children over 2 years take 1 sachet daily.
  • Pregnant women take 2 sachets daily.
  • Do not exceed recommended dosage instructions. Ideal for everyone over 2 years old including pregnant and post-natal women, children, athletes, vegetarians and the elderly.
  • How to take Spatone® Iron-Rich Water:
  • Straight form the sachet.
  • Add to fruit juice high in vitamin C.
  • Vitamin C increases the absorption of iron.
  • Best taken on an empty stomach.

Warnings

  • Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Keep out of reach of children.

Name and address

  • Spatone Limited,
  • 83 Parkside,
  • London,
  • SW19 5LP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Visit us: www.spatone.com
  • Email us: info@spatone.com

Net Contents

28 x 20ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper sachet:
-%NRV**
Iron (Fe2+)5mg (36%)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-
** The Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) is based on the relative bioavailability of iron from foods (absorption from foods varies from 5-15%)-
However, the iron naturally present from Spatone® Liquid Iron has a high absorption (average 40%), which means taking a daily sachet as part of your diet should help meet your daily requirement-

Safety information

Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

great item

5 stars

fab item great for teenage girls  used many times before tesco best price

