Innocent Orange Juice With Bits 1.35L
- Orange juice with bits
- Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
- Our innocent promise:
- 1. Tasty healthy products* - 100% pure fruit juice. No concentrates. No funny business.
- 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
- 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org
- innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
- *This juice is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
- 17 squeezed oranges and absolutely nothing else. Just the smoothest and tastiest juice.
- - it's never concentrated
- - there are 17 hand-picked oranges in every 1.35l carafe
- - 1 portion of fruit in every 150ml serving
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- Pure squeezed fruit, nothing else
- Pack size: 1350ml
- This juice is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
17 Juicy Oranges (100%) squeezed into every bottle
Please keep this juice chilled between 0-5°C before and after opening. Once opened, drink within 4 days.For best before date see neck.
- This juice has been gently pasteurised, just like milk. Shake it up.
9 approx servings per carafe
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or,
- 120/121 Lower Baggot Street,
- Fancy a chat?
- Pop in to:
- Or,
- 120/121 Lower Baggot Street,
- Dublin 2.
- Call 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI), email hello@innocentdrinks.com.
- We'd love to hear from you.
1.35l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml†
|Energy
|165kJ (39kcal)
|248kJ (59kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|13g
|(of which sugars)
|7.7g
|12g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin C (NRV*)
|25mg (31%)
|38mg (47%)
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|†Recommended serving
