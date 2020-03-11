Kiddylicious Apple Fruit Wriggles 12G
- Apples and concentrated apple juice puréed and made into wriggly fruit snacks
- Our super tasty Fruit Wriggles are made from yummy fruit and juice, with a little pectin to hold everything together.
- Packed in perfect snack sized portions Fruit Wriggles are great for snacking, treats and parties. Try them in home baking too.
- When my kids were little I always looked out for snacks that they would love munching. So at Kiddylicious I make sure that delicious taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- 1 of 5 a day
- Wriggly, twiddly tasty fun
- Suitable for 12 months+ to grown up
- Packed with real fruit
- No gluten, milk nuts or egg
- No added sugar, salt or preservatives
- No artificial flavours, colours or additives
- Suitable for coeliacs, lactose intolerant and vegetarians
- Pack size: 12G
- No added sugar or salt
Ingredients
98% Fruit, Apple Concentrates (Apple Pureé, Apple Juice), Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citrus fibre, An average of 718g of Apple has been used to prepare 100g of Apple Fruit Wriggles
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Milk, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Lovingly made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruit Wriggles are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
Name and address
- Lovingly made for:
- The Kids Food Company Ltd,
- Kiddy HQ,
- 152 Station Road,
- Amersham,
- HP6 5DW,
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
12g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12g bag
|Energy (kJ)
|1278
|152
|Energy (kcal)
|301
|36
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|(of which saturates) (g)
|<0.1
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|70.9
|8.5
|(of which sugars) (g)*
|60.6
|7.3
|Fibre (g)
|6.7
|0.8
|Protein (g)
|0.9
|<0.5
|Salt (g)
|0.08
|<0.01
|*Sugars naturally found in the fruit
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruit Wriggles are specifically developed for children from 12 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.
