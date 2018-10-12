By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Duo Chocolate Spread 400G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Duo Chocolate Spread 400G
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy363kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2418kJ / 580kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate and vanilla flavoured spread.
  • SILKY SWIRLS Blended in Belgium for layers of chocolatey flavour
  • SILKY SWIRLS Blended in Belgium for layers of chocolatey flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk) (8%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Carob Powder, Flavouring, Hazelnut.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts. Also, may contain other nuts, peanuts and soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

approx. 26 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2418kJ / 580kcal363kJ / 87kcal
Fat38.1g5.7g
Saturates9.6g1.4g
Carbohydrate57.0g8.6g
Sugars47.0g7.1g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein1.8g0.3g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Kids love it

5 stars

My kids love the duo chocolate on toast

Loved by my boys

5 stars

My boys love this on crackers

Helpful little swaps

Tesco No Added Sugar Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here