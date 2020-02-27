By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Russell Hobbs 14451 Handmixer

4.5(140)Write a review
Russell Hobbs 14451 Handmixer
£ 10.00
Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs 14451 Food Collection hand mixer
  • 125W motor with 6 speed settings
  • Easy removal of beaters with button
  • - 6 Speeds of different food types
  • - Easy release button
  • - Fingertip speed control
  • Use the Russell Hobbs Food Collection Hand Mixer to mix egg whites, cake mixture and batter to optimum consistency. The Russell Hobbs Food Collection Hand Mixer comes in a solid white glossed body and features an easy release button for simple beater removal. The six speed settings mean that you can select the appropriate speed for the food type and create accurate results every time. The Russell Hobbs Food Collection brings everyday style and value to the

140 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap and easy to use.

5 stars

I have always wanted something to mix up my Angel Delight and I could never get it creamy enough using a conventional manual mixer. So I brought this. Ok it is cheap and cheerful but it does the job and then some. My Angel Delight is now creamy and lovely. Well worth the £13 or so.

Not bad for the price

3 stars

It does the job, is light to hold, has 6 different speeds. But has a fairly short lead and is quite noisy - sounds like an electric drill! The whisks can be a bit tricky to insert into the slots.

Nice and light

5 stars

Had a very heavy hand mixer making it awkward to use this one is the exact opposite

Just what I was looking for

5 stars

I wanted a good quality basic hand mixer for my granddaughter to use and this was perfect at a reasonable price.

Great price

5 stars

Does everything you need for all Kitchen domestic use

Fantastic features

5 stars

I bought this as a christmas present and it has been used a great deal perfect gift

Perfect

5 stars

Needed a hand mixer in a hurry and went for the cheapest I could. This does exactly what is needed and was at a great price. Very happy with the purchase

Great purchae

5 stars

Have not looked back since I bought this. Used to mix everything by hand and now it takes half the time and no effort

Does the job

5 stars

Lightweight hand mixer useful for those quick mixes!

Good product

5 stars

Very happy with my purchase. It does the job quickly.

