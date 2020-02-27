Russell Hobbs 14451 Handmixer

Cheap and easy to use.
I have always wanted something to mix up my Angel Delight and I could never get it creamy enough using a conventional manual mixer. So I brought this. Ok it is cheap and cheerful but it does the job and then some. My Angel Delight is now creamy and lovely. Well worth the £13 or so.
Not bad for the price
It does the job, is light to hold, has 6 different speeds. But has a fairly short lead and is quite noisy - sounds like an electric drill! The whisks can be a bit tricky to insert into the slots.
Nice and light
Had a very heavy hand mixer making it awkward to use this one is the exact opposite
Just what I was looking for
I wanted a good quality basic hand mixer for my granddaughter to use and this was perfect at a reasonable price.
Great price
Does everything you need for all Kitchen domestic use
Fantastic features
I bought this as a christmas present and it has been used a great deal perfect gift
Perfect
Needed a hand mixer in a hurry and went for the cheapest I could. This does exactly what is needed and was at a great price. Very happy with the purchase
Great purchae
Have not looked back since I bought this. Used to mix everything by hand and now it takes half the time and no effort
Does the job
Lightweight hand mixer useful for those quick mixes!
Good product
Very happy with my purchase. It does the job quickly.