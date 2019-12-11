By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Lentil Soup 400G

£ 1.80
£0.45/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Lentil Soup
  • Find out more about our products, our company and what makes Amy's Kitchen food so special at
  • www.amyskitchen.co.uk
  • Find us on facebook
  • Amy loves this nourishing organic lentil soup made from her mum's favourite recipe. It is high in fibre, a good source of protein and has a rich, satisfying flavour. Your entire family will love it.
  • Amy's Kitchen was started when our daughter Amy was born in 1987. We are a family business deeply committed to producing convenient prepared foods that taste homemade. Amy's Kitchen soups, like all our products, are handmade from the finest natural and organic ingredients prepared with the same care as you would use in your own home.
  • Organic
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Low-fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - Pareve
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Vegetables (Organic Celery, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Potatoes) (24%), Organic Lentils (11%), Organic Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Bay Leaves

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery
  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat

Storage

Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ready to heat, no need to add water.
Ovens vary, so please use these instructions as a guide only.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into saucepan and heat gently until piping hot. Stir occasionally.
Please do not overcook.

Produce of

Made in USA

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1521,
  • Bedford,
  • MK43 7QZ.

Return to

  • We like hearing from you
  • If you have any questions or comments please write to us.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Can (Serves 1)RI*
Energy 301 kJ1205 kJ8400 kJ
-72 kcal288 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 2.0g8.0g70g
of which saturates 0.4 g1.6g20g
Carbohydrate 10g41g260g
of which sugars 1.2g4.8g90g
Fibre 2.4g9.6g
Protein 3.3g13g50g
Salt 0.6g2.5g6.0g
*Reference Intake---

