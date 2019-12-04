Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Chunky Tomato Soup 400G

Delicious tomato soup
Delicious. If you've grown up with a well-known tomato soup, then this is much nicer! Personally, I would prefer it less sweet, but it is lovely and I will buy it again as the best on the market.
The most tastiest tomato soup I've ever had!
Although I did not initially buy this from Tesco, I have to say that I will be from now on. It is the tastiest, most moreish soup I have ever had. It would also make a great base for pasta sauces. It tastes so fresh and homemade with a natural sweetness to it. Definitely worth the small extra cost compared to other tinned tomato soups. They just don't compare to this one.