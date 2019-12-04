By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Chunky Tomato Soup 400G

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.45/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Chunky Tomato Soup
  • Find out more about our products, our company and what makes Amy's food so special at www.amyskitchen.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Amy's dad says this is even tastier than the cream of tomato soup he grew up eating! We've added tender chunks of vine-ripened tomatoes to a smooth creamy tomato base to create a full-flavoured soup you're sure to enjoy.
  • Amy's Kitchen was started when our daughter Amy was born in 1987. We are a family business deeply committed to producing convenient prepared foods that taste homemade. Amy's soups, like all our products, are handmade from the finest natural and organic ingredients prepared with the same care as you would use in your own home.
  • Organic
  • Low-fat
  • Wheat & gluten free
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low-fat

Information

Ingredients

Organic Tomato Puree (34%), Organic Diced Tomatoes (33%), Filtered Water, Organic Cream (Milk) (4%), Organic Sugar, Organic Onions, Sea Salt, Organic Cracked Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ready to heat, no need to add water.
Ovens vary, so please use these instructions as a guide only.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into saucepan and heat gently until piping hot. Stir occasionally.
Please do not overcook.

Produce of

Made in USA

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1521,
  • Bedford,
  • MK43 7QZ.

Return to

  • We like hearing from you
  • If you have any questions or comments please write to us.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Can (serves 1) RI*
Energy 213 kJ862 kJ8400 kJ
-51 kcal206 kcal2000 kcal
Fat1.4g5.6g70g
of which saturates 0.8g3.2g20g
Carbohydrate 8.5g34g260g
of which sugars 5.8g23g90g
Fibre 1.2g4.8g
Protein 1.2g4.8g50g
Salt 0.7g2.8g6.0g
*Reference Intake---

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious tomato soup

5 stars

Delicious. If you've grown up with a well-known tomato soup, then this is much nicer! Personally, I would prefer it less sweet, but it is lovely and I will buy it again as the best on the market.

The most tastiest tomato soup I've ever had!

5 stars

Although I did not initially buy this from Tesco, I have to say that I will be from now on. It is the tastiest, most moreish soup I have ever had. It would also make a great base for pasta sauces. It tastes so fresh and homemade with a natural sweetness to it. Definitely worth the small extra cost compared to other tinned tomato soups. They just don't compare to this one.

