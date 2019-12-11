By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Saka Natural Mineral Water 6 X 1.5Ltr

Saka Natural Mineral Water 6 X 1.5Ltr
£ 1.75
£0.02/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Mineral Water
  • Pack size: 9l

Information

Storage

Must be kept in a clean, dry and cool place without direct exposure to sunlight.Best Before End: see bottle.

Name and address

  • Navson,
  • Egham,
  • TW20 8RY.

Return to

  • Say hello...
  • www.sakawater.com
  • Navson,
  • Egham,
  • TW20 8RY.
  • www.navson.com

Net Contents

6 x 1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesComposition (mg/l)
Calcium29.5
Magnesium3.9
Sodium5.3
Potassium0.2
Silicic Acid15.6
Bicarbonate110
Sulphite8.5
Chloride1.2
Nitrate1.9
Evaporation residue at: 180°C:61 mg/l
Total dissolved minerals:176 mg/l, pH: 8.22

This is TOP quality water.... It has PH balance o

5 stars

This is TOP quality water.... It has PH balance of around 8.... Which means it is alkaline.... And doesnt have fluoride in.... that is better for our bodies

Best alkaline water

5 stars

Best alkaline water

