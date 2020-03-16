Tesco Luxury Soft Soft Regular 72'S

Cheap and good value
It's okay, but it's a bit scratchy. And for the qu
It's okay, but it's a bit scratchy. And for the quantity vs price, the Tesco Luxury tissues are better value, plus they're larger and softer.
Useful tissue
Very useful tissue
Good quality
dreadful cheap sandpaper
These tissues are like sandpaper, they never were as bad as the last box i recently bought, if this is what Tesco call luxury soft tissues , then there has to be a mistake or something wrong in the manufacturing. They are hard and rough, almost like normal paper. I admit they are a reasonable price but they are now just a waste of money.
I use it all the time.
great tissues and very good value
Was good, now poor quality
I have always used tesco's own brand until recently, The quality of this item has really changed for the worst, so would rather pay a bit more and have soft tissues again
EXCELLENT!
These are excellent ~ I now prefer them to Kleenex! They're strong, but soft, and gentle on the nose! :)
Pouches dont open properly
Good tissues
As it says - soft and strong. Pity they don't come in a bigger box!