Tesco Luxury Soft Soft Regular 72'S

Tesco Luxury Soft Soft Regular 72'S
£ 1.00
£1.39/100sheet

Product Description

  • Tesco luxury soft tissues.
  • Tesco luxury soft tissues. Tesco Luxury Soft tissues are beautifully soft and gentle to the touch. Average contents 72 x 3 ply tissues. Sheet size 210mm x 200mm approx. Total area 3.02 m2 approx.
  • For softness and strength every time
  • Pack size: 72SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Average 72 tissues

Using Product Information

13 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Cheap and good value

5 stars

Cheap and good value

It's okay, but it's a bit scratchy. And for the qu

3 stars

It's okay, but it's a bit scratchy. And for the quantity vs price, the Tesco Luxury tissues are better value, plus they're larger and softer.

Useful tissue

5 stars

Very useful tissue

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

dreadful cheap sandpaper

1 stars

These tissues are like sandpaper, they never were as bad as the last box i recently bought, if this is what Tesco call luxury soft tissues , then there has to be a mistake or something wrong in the manufacturing. They are hard and rough, almost like normal paper. I admit they are a reasonable price but they are now just a waste of money.

I use it all the time.

5 stars

great tissues and very good value

Was good, now poor quality

2 stars

I have always used tesco's own brand until recently, The quality of this item has really changed for the worst, so would rather pay a bit more and have soft tissues again

EXCELLENT!

5 stars

These are excellent ~ I now prefer them to Kleenex! They're strong, but soft, and gentle on the nose! :)

Pouches dont open properly

2 stars

Pouches dont open properly

Good tissues

5 stars

As it says - soft and strong. Pity they don't come in a bigger box!

