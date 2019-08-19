By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barratts Jumbo Soft Nougat 100G

4.5(2)Write a review
£ 0.60
£ 0.60
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry and vanilla flavour nougat with peanuts
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Beef Gelatine, Roasted Peanuts (3%), Desiccated Coconut, Cornflour, Flavourings, Colour (Carmine)

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.Best Before End - see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the pack (along with details of when and where it was purchased) to:
  • Tangerine Confectionery Ltd,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • barrattsweets.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1600kJ
-380kcal
Fat 4.2g
of which saturates 2.4g
Carbohydrate 79.2g
of which sugars 61.6g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 4.6g
Salt 0.04g

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nougat

5 stars

Have not had nougat for years, saw this and thought we would give it a try, and its just as we remember it. Lovely, full of nuts, etc.

Brings me back to childhood every time

4 stars

Brings me back to childhood every time

