We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tesco Luxury Soft Balm Regular Tissues 80S
image 1 of Tesco Luxury Soft Balm Regular Tissues 80Simage 2 of Tesco Luxury Soft Balm Regular Tissues 80Simage 3 of Tesco Luxury Soft Balm Regular Tissues 80Simage 4 of Tesco Luxury Soft Balm Regular Tissues 80Simage 5 of Tesco Luxury Soft Balm Regular Tissues 80S

Tesco Luxury Soft Balm Regular Tissues 80S

2(23)
Write a review

£1.75

£2.19/100sht

Tesco Luxury Soft Balm tissues
Tesco Balm tissues 80 x 3ply tissuesFor softness and strength every time 80 soothing white tissuesTesco Luxury Soft Balm tissues Tesco luxury Soft Balm tissues are coated with a soothing and delicate balm containing Aloe Vera. With 3 plies of strength, for your comfort - even during the heaviest cold Average contents 80 x 3 ply tissues. Ingredients: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Synthetic Wax, Polysorbate 60, Cetearyl Ethylhexanoate, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Ceteareth 12, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethicone, Stearic Acid, Chlorphenesin, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract.
Pack size: 80SHT

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

Average 80 sheets

Preparation and Usage

N/a N/aN/a

View all Balsam & Allergy Tissues

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here