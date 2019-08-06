By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Ice Co. Premium Ice Cubes 1Kg

4(1)Write a review
The Ice Co. Premium Ice Cubes 1Kg
£ 1.10
£1.10/kg

Product Description

  • Premium Large Ice Cube
  • Large ice cubes for the most refreshing drinks. These premium ice cubes melt slowly, diluting your drink less, leading to the most refreshing drinking experience.
  • Perfect for everyday use in long, refreshing drinks, both soft and alcoholic, in a convenient 1kg bag.
  • This product is made with pure British water that is fine filtered to ensure its purity.
  • Have you tried other products from our range?
  • Party Ice - your 'go to' ice product for all occasions.
  • Crushed Ice - perfect for smoothies, cocktails, shakes and juices.
  • Super Cubes - super size, slow melting ice cubes made with spring water for the most ultimate drinking experience.
  • New 'Ice & Easy' Frozen Alcoholic Slushies - frozen cocktails in a range of popular flavours.
  • Cocktail Bar
  • Fancy a cocktail but don't know where to start?
  • Have a full drinks cabinet but don't know what to mix together?
  • The Ice Co°™ Cocktail Bar app is the answer!
  • Perfect the art of mixology with this easy to use app offering hundreds of cocktail and mocktail recipes at your fingertips.
  • Just search for 'The Ice Co Cocktail Bar' in your app store.
  • Visit our website for more cool ideas, offers and latest product news www.theiceco.co.uk
  • That delivers a perfect serve
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Store in a ***freezer at -18ºC or below. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Preparation and Usage

  • Handling Instructions
  • These ice cubes are 'free run'. Should they have stuck together during storage, a short drop onto a hard surface should separate them.

Name and address

  • Iceco Ltd,
  • Langthwaite Business Park,
  • South Kirkby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF9 3AP.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • Every precaution has been made to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, please return the bag to the address shown including where and when it was purchased. You will have our immediate attention and you statutory rights will not be affected.
  • Iceco Ltd,
  • Langthwaite Business Park,
  • South Kirkby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF9 3AP.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

WATER FROM?

4 stars

Taste seems right, however, I would like to know and be printed on all The Ice Co Bags, etc.... where the water comes from? such as spring (which one), purified, filtered or bloomin' TAP.

