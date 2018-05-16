Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar 4 Pack 88G

- Energy377 kJ 89 kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ
Product Description
- Salt and Vinegar Flavour Rice and Corn Snack
- With loads of Taste packed into 89 calories, Snack a Jacks are light & crunchy bringing a flavourful Lift to your day.
- Sweet or savoury, Snack a Jacks fit with the flow of your life, wherever you are and whatever you are doing.
- 89 calories 377kJ per pack
- Made with rice and corn
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 88g
Information
Ingredients
Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Salt and Vinegar Flavour (Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride), Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Snack A Jacks,
- Freepost NAT 21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Services Department,
- Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- 0800 274777 Our office hours are Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Net Contents
4 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 22g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|377kJ
|1715kJ
|-
|89kcal(4%*)
|406kcal
|Fat
|1.6g(2%*)
|7.4g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g(1%*)
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|77.4g
|of which Sugars
|0.4g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.2g(<1%*)
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.5g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.61g(10%*)
|2.75g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
