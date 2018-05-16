By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar 4 Pack 88G

Snack A Jacks Salt & Vinegar 4 Pack 88G
£ 1.65
£1.88/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy377 kJ 89 kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.61g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ

Product Description

  • Salt and Vinegar Flavour Rice and Corn Snack
  • With loads of Taste packed into 89 calories, Snack a Jacks are light & crunchy bringing a flavourful Lift to your day.
  • Sweet or savoury, Snack a Jacks fit with the flow of your life, wherever you are and whatever you are doing.
  • 89 calories 377kJ per pack
  • Made with rice and corn
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 88g

Information

Ingredients

Rice, Maize (with germ removed), Salt and Vinegar Flavour (Flavourings, Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Snack A Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT 21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Snack A Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT 21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • 0800 274777 Our office hours are Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Net Contents

4 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 22g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 377kJ1715kJ
-89kcal(4%*)406kcal
Fat 1.6g(2%*)7.4g
of which Saturates 0.2g(1%*)0.8g
Carbohydrate 17.0g77.4g
of which Sugars 0.4g1.8g
Fibre 0.2g(<1%*)0.8g
Protein 1.5g7.0g
Salt 0.61g(10%*)2.75g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

