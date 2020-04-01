By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon Side 1Kg

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Salmon Side 1Kg
£ 12.00
£12.00/kg

Offer

1/6 of a pack (131g**)
  • Energy1214kJ 291kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.6g
    27%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 927kJ / 222kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) side.
  • Responsibly sourced. Farmed in waters off the coast of Scotland. A versatile fish prepared with the skin on for ease of cooking and to give a fuller flavour.
  • Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture
  • Freshness & quality
  • High in omega 3
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25-30 mins Loosely wrap in lightly oiled foil to form a parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (131g**)
Energy927kJ / 222kcal1214kJ / 291kcal
Fat14.2g18.6g
Saturates2.0g2.6g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.6g30.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)1400mg1834mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.--
** When cooked according to instructions 1g typically weighs 784g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Superb!

5 stars

Bought this for a family get together buffet, easily cooked and tasted wonderful, enjoyed by all.

A must to buy, so delicious!!!

5 stars

This was absolutely delicious!!! Cooked a dream and so versatile!! We always buy it now, but when it’s on offer we do stock up!! Wonderful Well done Tesco’s it give people a chance to try a more expensive fish and know why its so expensive, scrumpious!!!!

Very nice

5 stars

I really like to buy fresh fish in special salmon due to frozen salmon is not nice, I really like to add a little bit of salt and black pepper then to the oven until the skin become crunchy. I do like to buy the kg side cos we are 5 and we get a bigger pieces, when you buy a packet of two the slides are smaller.

Quality

5 stars

Great addition to our family buffet lunch ...easy to cook and to decorate ...will order again

Value for money

5 stars

Good on family dinner on weekends

