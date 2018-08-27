Strepsils Sore Throat & Cough

Works quickly
Works very quickly to ease sore throat and cough. I usually only have to take one or two.
Each Lozenge contains 1.2mg of 2, 4-Dichlorobenzyl Alcohol, 0.6mg of Amylmetacresol & 8.0mg of Levomenthol, Also contains Sucrose and Glucose, See insert leaflet for further information
Do not store above 25°C.
6 Years
24 x Lozenges
Remember young children can choke on lozenges. If you are allergic to any of the ingredients do not use this product. If you are pregnant, or if you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerance to some sugars, contact your doctor before taking this product. May cause allergic reactions including asthma. This is more common if you are allergic to aspirin. Consult your doctor or pharmacist if: You take too many lozenges Anything unusual happens If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Do not use after the expiry date. KEEP ALL MEDICINES OUT OF THE REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
