Sudafed Mucus Relief Tablets 16S

Product Description
- Mucus Relief Triple Action Cold & Flu Tablets
- Paracetamol, Guaifenesin & Phenylephrine
- How does this product help?
- Sudafed Mucus Relief Triple Action Cold and Flu Tablets with Paracetamol, Guaifenesin & Phenylephrine, help relieve the symptoms associated with colds and flu, including aches and pains, headache, blocked nose and sore throat, chills and chesty coughs. The tablets are non-drowsy.
- Reduces mucus
- Unblocks your nose to ease breathing
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains the Active Ingredients: Paracetamol 250 mg, Guaifenesin 100 mg and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 5 mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- How to take? For oral use.
- Swallow whole with water. Do not chew.
- Adults, the elderly and children 12 years and over: 2 tablets every 4 hours as required.
- Do not take more than 8 tablets (4 doses) in any 24 hour period.
- Do not give to children under 12 years old.
Warnings
- Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL: Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- If you are taking medication or are under medical care, consult your doctor before using this medicine.
- Do not take with other flu, cold or decongestant products. Do not use the tablets after the date shown on the pack.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
16 x Tablets
Safety information
