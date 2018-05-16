Covonia Catarrh Relief Formula 150Ml

Product Description
- Extracts of burdock root and hyssop herb
- Covonia Catarrh Relief Formula is a traditional herbal medicinal product used for nasal and throat catarrh based on traditional use only.
- THR 00240/0370
- Nasal & throat catarrh
- 30 doses
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
The active ingredients per 5ml: Liquid Extract Burdock Root (Arctium Lappa L.) 0.25ml, Liquid Extract Hyssop Herb (Hyssopus Officinalis L.) 0.35ml, Also contains amongst other ingredients: Ethanol, Methyl Parahydroxybenzoate (E218), Propyl Parahydroxybenzoate, Glycerol (E422), Dextrose
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Use within 28 days of first opening.
Preparation and Usage
- For oral use only. Shake the bottle before use.
- Adults, the elderly: Take one 5ml spoonful 3 times a day.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
- Do not use this medicine for more than 7 days. If symptoms get worse, if you get a fever, shortness of breath or blood in your saliva of if symptoms persist for more than 7 days, consult a doctor or qualified healthcare practitioner.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
