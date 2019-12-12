Gulder Extra Mature Beer 600Ml

Product Description
- Premium Beer
- Gulder is the extra matured high quality beer made from premium barley, the finest of hops and the purest of water, all natural ingredients, to give it a crisp, distinctive and refreshingly bitter taste.
- International quality beer
- NIS - Nigerian Mark of Quality
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Malted Sorghum, Sucrose, Hops
Alcohol Units
2.12
ABV
5.2% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Nigerian Breweries PLC,
- RC: 613,
- Iganmu House,
- Lagos,
- Nigeria.
Return to
- www.nbplc.com
- www.gulder-nigeria.com
Upper age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
60cl
