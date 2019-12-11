Niru Faluda Drink 290Ml

Looks strange but tastes great.
This drink, whilst not looking particularly appetizing, is absolutely delicious. It is a type of milkshake that tastes just like turkish delight with the added bonus of small seeds that you can pop ! I love it.
Water, Basil Seed (Cooked), Sugar, Non-Dairy Creamer (Glucose, Palm Kernel Oil, Casein), Rose Flavour, Artificial Colour: Cochineal (E120)
Best before end: see the bottle
Product of Thailand
Pack contain 1 serving
Bottle. Recyclable
290ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100 ml contains
|290 ml contains
|%RI*
|RI*for an average adult
|Energy kJ
|251
|727
|9.0
|8400
|kcal
|60
|173
|9.0
|2000
|Fat (g)
|1.7
|5
|7.0
|70
|of which saturates (g)
|1.6
|4.5
|22.5
|20
|Carbohydrates (g)
|11
|32
|of which sugars (g)
|9
|26
|29.0
|90
|Fibre (g)
|0
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|0
|Salt (g)
|0.02
|0.1
|1.7
|6
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
