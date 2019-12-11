By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Niru Faluda Drink 290Ml

Niru Faluda Drink 290Ml
£ 0.80
£0.28/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Rose Flavour Drink with Basil Seed
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 290ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Basil Seed (Cooked), Sugar, Non-Dairy Creamer (Glucose, Palm Kernel Oil, Casein), Rose Flavour, Artificial Colour: Cochineal (E120)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before end: see the bottle

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before drinking

Number of uses

Pack contain 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Niru (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Unit 11,
  • Mitcham Industrial Estate,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Mitcham,
  • Surrey,

Return to

Net Contents

290ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml contains290 ml contains%RI*RI*for an average adult
Energy kJ2517279.08400
kcal601739.02000
Fat (g)1.757.070
of which saturates (g)1.64.522.520
Carbohydrates (g)1132
of which sugars (g)92629.090
Fibre (g)00
Protein (g)00
Salt (g)0.020.11.76
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Looks strange but tastes great.

This drink, whilst not looking particularly appetizing, is absolutely delicious. It is a type of milkshake that tastes just like turkish delight with the added bonus of small seeds that you can pop ! I love it.

