Niru Coconut Water With Real Pieces Of Coconut 290Ml

£ 1.00
£0.35/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Juice with Water and Coconut Pieces
  • Our coconut water comes from only the freshest young coconuts. We also add pieces of tender coconut to give you a unique taste sensation from the first sip to the last.
  • Made with real pieces of coconut
  • Ethically sourced
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 290ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Juice (60%), Water (31.76%), Sugar (6%), Coconut Meat (2%), Gellan Gum (E418) (0.2%), Coconut Flavour (0.02%), Sodium Metabisulfite (E223) (0.01%), Malic Acid (0.01%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before date: See bottle.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Please chill before serving

Name and address

  • Niru Europe Limited,
  • 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Surrey,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Niru Europe Limited,
  • 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Surrey,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • UK.
  • Tel. no. 0800 027 6555
  • www.niru.co.uk

Net Contents

290ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mL
Energy 148 kJ / 35.4 Kcal
Protein <0.25 g
Carbohydrate 8.14 g
of which sugars 7.46 g
Fat 0.32 g
of which saturates 0.27 g
Fibre 0.13 g
Salt 0.06 g
Calcium 7.47 g
Iron 0.03 g

