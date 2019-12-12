Niru Coconut Water With Real Pieces Of Coconut 290Ml

Product Description
- Coconut Juice with Water and Coconut Pieces
- Our coconut water comes from only the freshest young coconuts. We also add pieces of tender coconut to give you a unique taste sensation from the first sip to the last.
- Made with real pieces of coconut
- Ethically sourced
- Vegan
- Pack size: 290ml
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Juice (60%), Water (31.76%), Sugar (6%), Coconut Meat (2%), Gellan Gum (E418) (0.2%), Coconut Flavour (0.02%), Sodium Metabisulfite (E223) (0.01%), Malic Acid (0.01%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before date: See bottle.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Please chill before serving
Name and address
- Niru Europe Limited,
- 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
- 85 Streatham Road,
- Surrey,
- CR4 2AP,
- UK.
Net Contents
290ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Energy
|148 kJ / 35.4 Kcal
|Protein
|<0.25 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.14 g
|of which sugars
|7.46 g
|Fat
|0.32 g
|of which saturates
|0.27 g
|Fibre
|0.13 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|Calcium
|7.47 g
|Iron
|0.03 g
