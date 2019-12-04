Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and offers incredible underarm care. We think the best deodorant should care for your skin. That’s why our new and improved formula contains our ¼ moisturising cream, to help your underarms recover from the irritation shaving can cause and leave them feeling softer, smoother and looking more beautiful than ever before.
- Enhanced with the lively scents of pomegranate and lemon verbena, Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant Roll On has got what it takes to keep you feeling dry and smelling fabulous, whatever the day throws at you.
- So, with its fresh fruity scent, soothing cream formula and up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection, you can feel confident each day with Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Anti-perspirant Deodorant.
- To get the best out of your Dove Roll on, simply apply the rollerball gently to each underarm, preferably when your underarm skin is cool and dry. It glides on easily, so you simply need to use circular motions to get the best coverage, and enjoy underarm skin that feels beautiful and smells great.
- New and Improved Dove – Cares for your underarm skin like never before.
- Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate Anti-perspirant Deodorant provides 48 hours protection against sweat and odour
- Contains our unique ¼ moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
- Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
- Dermatologically tested and 0% alcohol formula
- Juicy and refreshing scent of pomegranate and lemon verbena to help revitalise your senses
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-2, Parfum, Steareth-20, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Propylene glycol, Punica Granatum, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium lactate, Benzyl alcohol, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
50 ℮
