L’Oreal Men Expert Vita Lift 5 Moisturiser 50Ml

Great Moisturiser
I've been using this for a little while now and I think it's a brilliant product and really leaves my skin feeling smooth and cared for. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Everyday
If you use this for a week and then stop you can see the difference, using this everyone and made my skin look younger and fresher! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I was very impressed
Being a gardener, my skin has had lots of harsh conditions thrown at it and it shows. This moisturiser had benefits shown straightaway [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great, good for sensitive skin
Had this about a month and it’s great on my sensitive skin. Keeps my skin looking fresh all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for tried tanned skin
Really felt good after a few late nights in helping improve my facial sins and making me look a little more alive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Comfortable
I have been using this for a couple of weeks. I have not seen a difference in the firmness of my skin but my skin feels hydrated and smooth after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great moisturiser
This moisturiser left my skin feeling firm and fresh without any greasiness or stickiness. It soaked in well and left my skin feeling moisturised. I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very moisturising
Leaves skin fresh and Moisturises well without leaving skin oily. I’ve been using it twice daily and starting to make a difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Left my skin feeling so much better and looking great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sinks in no fuss
Great creamy texture sunk straight into skin, noticed skin felt better after a few days, great packaging love the pump For the right amount to apply [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]