L’Oreal Men Expert Vita Lift 5 Moisturiser 50Ml

5(112)Write a review
image 1 of L’Oreal Men Expert Vita Lift 5 Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Men Expert Vita Lift 5 Anti Ageing Daily Moisturiser
  • Complete anti-ageing daily moisturiser
  • Fights the signs of ageing with 5 actions in 1 step
  • Enriched with Pro-Retinol
  • Discover L'Oreal Men Expert Vita Lift Daily Moisturiser designed for men's skin to fight against the 5 signs of ageing.
  • This daily moisturiser has 5 anti ageing actions in 1 step; 1) Wrinkles look smaller 2) Skin is moisturised 3) Skin radiance is enhanced 4) Skin feels firmer 5) Skin is protected against daily aggressors and feels comfortable.
  • Enriched with French Vine extract known for its antioxidant properties which combat the signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines, while peppermint extract reinforces skin's defence against daily aggressions.
  • After use your skin will feel fresh, smooth and hydrated.
  • Non-greasy, non-sticky, fast absorbing.
  • For daily hydration and to reduce the appearance of wrinkles through 5 actions
  • With French Vine and Peppermint extracts to fight the signs of ageing
  • A hydrating moisturiser that is non-greasy and quickly absorbed

Information

Ingredients

782859 2, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Alcohol Denat., Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract / Grape Seed Extract, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, C12-13 Pareth-23, C12-13 Pareth-3, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Dimethiconol, Sodium Hydroxide, Silica, Myristic Acid, Divinyldimethicone/Dimethicone Copolymer, Cyclodextrin, Palmitic Acid, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Disodium EDTA, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Pentylene Glycol, Pisum Sativum Extract / Pea Extract, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B209547/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use?
  • Apply daily to clean skin on the face & neck, morning & evening. Can also be applied after shaving. Avoid eye contour area.

Net Contents

50ml

112 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great Moisturiser

5 stars

I've been using this for a little while now and I think it's a brilliant product and really leaves my skin feeling smooth and cared for. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everyday

5 stars

If you use this for a week and then stop you can see the difference, using this everyone and made my skin look younger and fresher! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I was very impressed

5 stars

Being a gardener, my skin has had lots of harsh conditions thrown at it and it shows. This moisturiser had benefits shown straightaway [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great, good for sensitive skin

5 stars

Had this about a month and it’s great on my sensitive skin. Keeps my skin looking fresh all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for tried tanned skin

5 stars

Really felt good after a few late nights in helping improve my facial sins and making me look a little more alive. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfortable

3 stars

I have been using this for a couple of weeks. I have not seen a difference in the firmness of my skin but my skin feels hydrated and smooth after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great moisturiser

5 stars

This moisturiser left my skin feeling firm and fresh without any greasiness or stickiness. It soaked in well and left my skin feeling moisturised. I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very moisturising

5 stars

Leaves skin fresh and Moisturises well without leaving skin oily. I’ve been using it twice daily and starting to make a difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Left my skin feeling so much better and looking great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sinks in no fuss

5 stars

Great creamy texture sunk straight into skin, noticed skin felt better after a few days, great packaging love the pump For the right amount to apply [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

