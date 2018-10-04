By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Henry Goode's Soft Eating Liquorice 200G

Product Description

  • Aniseed flavoured soft eating liquorice
  • ...And only 22 calories per 6.6g* sweet!
  • *Average of 6.6g per sweet, individual pieces may vary.
  • New Best Ever recipe**
  • **According to an independent consumer panel our new Aniseed Flavoured Soft Eating Liquorice is our Best Ever recipe with a better flavour.
  • Everyone who tries my deliciously moreish soft eating liquorice agrees it's the finest tasting liquorice ever!
  • Liquorice just isn't liquorice unless it's made right here in Britain in the time-honoured tradition. Often described as one of life's best kept secrets, it not only has the most wonderful flavour but it's less than 2% fat!
  • Naturally, all my liquorice is made from the most authentic ingredients, guaranteed to tantalise the taste buds!
  • Naturally Goode
  • Natural colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Treacle, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Liquorice Extract, Emulsifier (E471), Palm Oil, Aniseed Oil, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Henry Goode,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Great care has been taken to ensure that my delicious liquorice arrives in perfect condition for maximum enjoyment, but if you are not entirely delighted with it, please return the pack, along with details of where and when you bought it, to
  • Henry Goode,
  • Customer Services,
  • PO Box 255,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 9BT,
  • UK.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • www.tangerineuk.net

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6.6g Sweet
Energy 1392kJ91kJ
-328kcal22kcal
Fat 1.5gTrace
of which saturates 0.8g0.1g
Carbohydrate 74.9g4.9g
of which sugars 57.6g3.8g
Fibre 1.0g0.1g
Protein 3.2g0.2g
Salt 0.47g0.03g

