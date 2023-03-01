We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Diabetone Tablets 30

Diabetone Tablets 30

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£0.33/each

Vegetarian

Food Supplement One-a-day tabletsHelps safeguard your daily nutrient requirementMaintenance of normal blood glucose levelsContributes to normal protein
One-a-day nutritional support from Diabetone®A carefully balanced expert formula to support overall health and wellbeing, with 21 nutrients to help safeguard your daily nutritional requirements, including:- Chromium which helps to maintain normal blood glucose levels.- Vitamin B6 which contributes to normal protein and glycogen metabolism.- Thiamin which supports normal functioning of the nervous system.- Zinc which contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism.User InformationDiabetone® is a vitamin and mineral supplement for those who wish to safeguard their daily diet with key vitamins and minerals.It is not a treatment for diabetes or metabolic control, but intended to help maintain overall health and wellbeing. Diabetone® does not contain any drugs or hormones but should be used under the guidance of your pharmacist, physician or healthcare professional.
Tested in Independent Nutritional Research into WellbeingDiabetone® tablets are supported by original published nutritional research.Ref: George Marakis et al, Integrative Medicine Insights, Jan 2007: vol2 (Hugh Sinclair Unit of Human Nutrition, University of Reading).
©Vitabiotics Ltd. Diabetone is a registered trademark.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
21 micronutrientsChromium helps to maintain normal blood glucose levelsFrom UK's No1 Vitamin CompanyQueen's Award - 4 Times WinnerNo Lactose & YeastNo Added SugarGluten FreeDiabetone is Not Tested on AnimalsNo Artificial Colours & PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Chromium which helps to maintain normal blood glucose levelsVitamin B6 which contributes to normal protein and glycogen metabolismThiamin which supports normal functioning of the nervous systemZinc which contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Polydextrose, Purified Talc, Medium Chain Triglyceride, Colours: [Calcium Carbonate and Iron Oxides]), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Purified Talc, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Vitamin E Natural Source (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Ferrous Fumarate, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin A (as Acetate), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Ethyl Cellulose, Riboflavin, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Sodium Selenate, Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

30 x Tabs

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsOne tablet per day with your main meal.Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed.Do not exceed the recommended intake. Diabetone® should not be taken on an empty stomach.This comprehensive formula replaces other Diabetone® multivitamins.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial PreservativesFree From Yeast

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here