Diabetone Tablets 30

Food Supplement One-a-day tablets

One-a-day nutritional support from Diabetone® A carefully balanced expert formula to support overall health and wellbeing, with 21 nutrients to help safeguard your daily nutritional requirements, including: - Chromium which helps to maintain normal blood glucose levels. - Vitamin B6 which contributes to normal protein and glycogen metabolism. - Thiamin which supports normal functioning of the nervous system. - Zinc which contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism. User Information Diabetone® is a vitamin and mineral supplement for those who wish to safeguard their daily diet with key vitamins and minerals. It is not a treatment for diabetes or metabolic control, but intended to help maintain overall health and wellbeing. Diabetone® does not contain any drugs or hormones but should be used under the guidance of your pharmacist, physician or healthcare professional.

Tested in Independent Nutritional Research into Wellbeing Diabetone® tablets are supported by original published nutritional research. Ref: George Marakis et al, Integrative Medicine Insights, Jan 2007: vol2 (Hugh Sinclair Unit of Human Nutrition, University of Reading).

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London

21 micronutrients Chromium helps to maintain normal blood glucose levels From UK's No1 Vitamin Company Queen's Award - 4 Times Winner No Lactose & Yeast No Added Sugar Gluten Free Diabetone is Not Tested on Animals No Artificial Colours & Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Chromium which helps to maintain normal blood glucose levels Vitamin B6 which contributes to normal protein and glycogen metabolism Thiamin which supports normal functioning of the nervous system Zinc which contributes to normal macronutrient metabolism

Ingredients

Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Maltodextrin, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Polydextrose, Purified Talc, Medium Chain Triglyceride, Colours: [Calcium Carbonate and Iron Oxides]), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Purified Talc, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Vitamin E Natural Source (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Ferrous Fumarate, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Vitamin A (as Acetate), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), Ethyl Cellulose, Riboflavin, Manganese Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin, Sodium Selenate, Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Preparation and Usage

Directions One tablet per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Diabetone® should not be taken on an empty stomach. This comprehensive formula replaces other Diabetone® multivitamins.

