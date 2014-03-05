Spatone Apple With Vitamin C 28
Offer
Product Description
- Food Supplement Iron-rich water with apple concentrate and vitamin C
- These Convenient, One-A-Day Sachets
- Ripe Apples Make Iron Supplementation
- Iron helps release energy*
- Spatone® Iron-Rich Water with vitamin C provides a rich source of iron that is gentle on the stomach & easily absorbed. It's a convenient way to take iron, & every drop of our Iron-Rich Water is sourced directly from the Trefriw Wells Spa in the Welsh National Park of Snowdonia.
- Why is iron good for you?
- Helps release energy* & reduces tiredness & fatigue
- Supports normal cognitive function
- Supports a healthy immune system
- *Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- Gentle & easily absorbed1
- Spatone® Liquid Iron is scientifically shown to be a highly absorbable source of iron.1
- 1Nelsons Nutritional Study - The Significant Impact of Spatone on Iron Levels, 2009
- Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron, that's why each sachet of Spatone® Liquid Iron Apple contains 100% of your NRV of vitamin C.
- Spatone® Iron-Rich Water is kind on your stomach & has fewer unpleasant side effects often associated with iron supplements, such as stomach irritation & constipation.
- Our iron-rich water is sourced from Trefriw Wells Spa in North Wales
- Taking Spatone® Daily Iron Shots helps ensure you get your daily absorbed iron with fewer of the typical side effects associated with iron supplements.
- 28 - one-a-day sachets
- Daily iron shots +vitamin C
- Delicious apple taste
- Spatone® sachets are convenient & easy to use when on-the-go
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Iron helps release energy & reduced tiredness & fatigue, supports normal cognitive function, supports a healthy immune system
- Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Vitamin C helps your body absorb iron
Information
Ingredients
Natural Iron-Rich Water, Apple Juice Concentrate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See base.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions::
- Adults & children over 2 years take 1 sachet daily.
- Pregnant women take 2 sachets daily.
- Do not exceed recommended dosage instructions. Ideal for everyone over 2 years old including pregnant and post-natal women, children, athletes, vegetarians and the elderly.
- How to take Spatone® Iron-Rich Water with vitamin C:
- Straight from the sachet.
- Best taken on an empty stomach.
Warnings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Spatone Limited,
- 83 Parkside,
- London,
- SW19 5LP,
- UK.
Return to
- Spatone Limited,
- 83 Parkside,
- London,
- SW19 5LP,
- UK.
- Visit us: www.spatone.com
- Email us: info@spatone.com
Net Contents
28 x 25ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per sachet:
|-
|%NRV**
|Vitamin C
|80mg (100%)
|Iron (Fe2+)
|5mg (36%)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|** The Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) is based on the relative bioavailabilty of iron from foods (absorption from foods varies form 5-15%)
|-
|However, the iron naturally present from Spatone® Liquid Iron has a high absorption (average 40%), which means taking a daily sachet as part of your diet should help meet your daily requirement
|-
Safety information
Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Keep out of reach of children.
