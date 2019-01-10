By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Battered Haddock Goujons 200G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Battered Haddock Goujons 200G
£ 3.20
£16.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1153kJ 276kcal
    14%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1254kJ / 300kcal

Product Description

  • Battered haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) fillet strips.
  • Battered Haddock Fillet Goujons Chunky Haddock coated in lightly seasoned batter for a crisp bite. Responsibly Sourced. 100% haddock fillet, wild caught by selected fishermen from the seas of the North East Atlantic. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Chunky haddock coated in lightly seasoned batter for a crisp bite
  • Caught in the wild
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Haddock (Fish) (52%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Palm Fat, Maize Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: 15-17 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Instructions: 11-13 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (92g**)
Energy1254kJ / 300kcal1153kJ / 276kcal
Fat16.3g15.0g
Saturates1.2g1.1g
Carbohydrate25.3g23.3g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre1.4g1.3g
Protein12.3g11.3g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 200gg typically weighs 184g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Must try

5 stars

Great quality fish and portions, I cooked mine from frozen, (frieze on day of purchase) for a better crispy batter and to maintain moisture in the haddock while cooking. Delicious!?!?!

fish

5 stars

i love haddock goujons

