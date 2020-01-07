By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Cooked & Peeled Cold Water Prawns

Counter Cooked & Peeled Cold Water Prawns
£ 4.80
£16.00/kg
  • Energy278kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ / 66kcal

Product Description

  • MSC cold water prawns (Pandalus borealis) cooked and peeled, defrosted.
  • Ready to eat sweet tasting prawns. Great in salads or as a jacket potato filling. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC`s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org (MSC C 55015)

Information

Produce of

Fishing Gear Trawls

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy278kJ / 66kcal278kJ / 66kcal
Fat1.1g1.1g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein13.7g13.7g
Salt1.8g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

