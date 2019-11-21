By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tropical Fruit Salad In Syrup 425G

Tesco Tropical Fruit Salad In Syrup 425G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 273kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  Tropical fruit salad in light syrup and passion fruit juice.
  HAND PICKED A mix of pineapple and papaya, hand picked at their ripest
  • HAND PICKED A mix of pineapple and papaya, hand picked at their ripest
  Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruit [Pineapple, Red Papaya, Yellow Papaya], Water, Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Drained weight

250g

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a can (142g)
Energy273kJ / 64kcal386kJ / 91kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.8g21.0g
Sugars14.8g21.0g
Fibre0.9g1.3g
Protein0.4g0.5g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As Sold.

Lovely

5 stars

absolutely lovely. Shame its not been in stock for several weeks now!!

Loads of fruit. Good taste as well

5 stars

Bought it to go in Jelly.completely satisfied with it

