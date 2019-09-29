Allinson Wholemeal Bread 1.5Kg

Get Allinson's Brown "Canadian Wheat Strong Flour
This flour is excellent, and 5 stars, if it states on the front, that it is Canadian Wheat, but if not, then it is not Canadian, and is two stars below in both taste, a heavier texture, and the healthy additives such as Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine. I live in the Isle of Man and have been trying to have the Brown Canadian flour, but keep getting Allinson's Irish, although we still pay a premium on it. The White Allinson's flour is Canadian, and great, but trying to get brown Canadian, is like talking to a brick wall.
Dough doesn't rise much.
The dough hardly rises at all in the bread maker, so the loaves are small and very heavy. Tesco's flour makes loaves almost twice the size, with a much better crumb, and is much better all round.