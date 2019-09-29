By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Allinson Wholemeal Bread 1.5Kg

2.5(2)Write a review
Allinson Wholemeal Bread 1.5Kg
£ 2.00
£1.34/kg

Product Description

  • Wholemeal Very Strong Bread Flour.
  • Make this hearty & comforting Bacon & Cheese Loaf at BakingMad.com/bread
  • Throwers, kneaders and folders, we know nothing compares to homemade.
  • Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities and get ready to delight.
  • As you pull your bake out of the oven and the warming aroma travels through your home, you know this bake will be one to be proud of.
  • Pair with Allinson's Easy Bake Yeast
  • For the best results every time
  • Quality ingredients
  • Better baking every time
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Name and address

  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1405kJ/333kcal
Fat2.5g
Of which saturates0.5g
Carbohydrate66.7g
Of which sugars1.1g
Fibre11g
Protein13g
Salt0.03g

Get Allinson's Brown "Canadian Wheat Strong Flour

3 stars

This flour is excellent, and 5 stars, if it states on the front, that it is Canadian Wheat, but if not, then it is not Canadian, and is two stars below in both taste, a heavier texture, and the healthy additives such as Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine. I live in the Isle of Man and have been trying to have the Brown Canadian flour, but keep getting Allinson's Irish, although we still pay a premium on it. The White Allinson's flour is Canadian, and great, but trying to get brown Canadian, is like talking to a brick wall.

Dough doesn't rise much.

2 stars

The dough hardly rises at all in the bread maker, so the loaves are small and very heavy. Tesco's flour makes loaves almost twice the size, with a much better crumb, and is much better all round.

