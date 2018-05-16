Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Lotion 400Ml

Product Description
- 400ml size
- Body Lotion
- When you have dry, rough, irritated skin you need something that will moisturise to help it heal fast. We believe healthy skin starts with deep-restoring moisturue. In our Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant body lotion, we’ve combined healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly, powerful moisturisers, and pure cocoa butter, in a rich, fast-absorbing formula. The result is a lotion that moisturises to restore dry and dull-looking skin, bringing out its natural glow.
- Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant body lotion is clinically proven to moisturise deeply and to soothe dry skin within the first application, and to keep it healed for 3 weeks. The micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly penetrate deep down to form a protective layer on your skin and lock in moisture. This sealing barrier speeds up the skin’s natural barrier recovery. Cocoa Radiant body care offers you fast relief for dry, itchy skin, plus the confidence that it is suitable for sensitive skin.
- Apply this cocoa butter moisturiser to your skin daily to experience the rich yet quick-absorbing formula which will give you intense moisturisation, allowing your skin to restore from deep within. The non-greasy formula has a warm, cocoa fragrance and give your skin its natural glow back.
- Within stratum corneum.
- Based on a 4-week treatment clinical study.
- Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant body lotion keeps dry skin healed for 3 weeks
- **based on a 4-week treatment clinical study.
- Clinically proven to moisturise deeply within the first application for noticeably healthier looking skin, within the stratum corneum
- This body cream absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel
- Contains microdroplets of Vaseline Jelly to lock in moisture
- This cocoa body lotion contains pure cocoa butterin a rich formula
- Moisturises to help restore dry and dull-looking skin
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Petrolatum, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycol Stearate, Stearic Acid, Dimethicone, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Caramel, Carbomer, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl stearate, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Maltodextrin, Methylparaben, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Stearamide AMP, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Triethanolamine, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool, Titanium dioxide
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
400 ℮
Safety information
External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020