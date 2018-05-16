Ocean Spray Smooth Cranberry Sauce 250G

Product Description
- Smooth Cranberry Sauce
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavourings and sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Cranberry Puree (45%), Sugar, Water
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. After opening, refrigerate and consume within 28 daysBest Before End see lid
Produce of
Our cranberries are grown in USA, Canada and Chile, Packed in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
- Floats Road,
- Manchester,
- M23 9DR.
Distributor address
Return to
- We are always happy to help. If your have any questions please call our customer care line on: 00800 3456 1234
- or visit us at: www.oceanspray.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|637kJ/150kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|37g
|of which Sugars
|33g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
