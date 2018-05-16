By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ocean Spray Smooth Cranberry Sauce 250G

Product Description

  • Smooth Cranberry Sauce
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings and sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Cranberry Puree (45%), Sugar, Water

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening, refrigerate and consume within 28 daysBest Before End see lid

Produce of

Our cranberries are grown in USA, Canada and Chile, Packed in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • F. Duerr & Sons Ltd,
  • Floats Road,
  • Manchester,
  • M23 9DR.

Distributor address

Return to

  • We are always happy to help. If your have any questions please call our customer care line on: 00800 3456 1234
  • or visit us at: www.oceanspray.com
Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 637kJ/150kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrates37g
of which Sugars 33g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

