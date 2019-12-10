By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jagermeister 1 Litre

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Jagermeister 1 Litre
£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Herbal Liqueur
  • Jägermeister is best served ice cold straight from the freezer at -18⁰, but if you like your drink a little longer the secret botanicals in Jägermeister mix perfectly with ginger beer to make a Jägermeister Mule. Simply pour 50ml of Jägermeister into a tall glass filled with ice, top up with ginger beer and garnish with a wedge of lime and slice of cucumber for the perfect summer drink.
  • Every German masterpiece contains equal parts precision and inspiration. Bold, yet balanced, our herbal liqueur is no different. Blending 56 botanicals, our ice-cold shot has always been embraced by those who take originality to the next level.
  • Our unique elixir was created in Wolfenbüttel, Germany by Curt Mast. While times may have changed, the recipe has not. Never mess with a winning formula; being iconic is that simple.
  • Nature made it, we put it in a bottle. The highest-grade herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits from around the globe are crafted into 4 distinct macerates, then combined in modern-day alchemy into our herbal spirit. The full ingredient list is a closely guarded secret, but raise a glass to your lips and you'll taste all 4 corners of the world.
  • Selected 56 botanicals
  • Cold macerated elixir
  • Matured in oak
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Tasting Notes

  • It then resides in oak barrels to refine and harmonise the herbal liqueur. It is a ritual process that results in our complex and balanced flavour

Alcohol Units

35.0

ABV

35% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Crafted in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served ice-cold

Name and address

  • Mast-Jägermeister SE,
  • Wolfenbüttel,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.jagermeister.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1000ml

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Unknown ingredients

4 stars

It would help to know the ingredients

its very good price would definitely get this agai

5 stars

its very good price would definitely get this again





