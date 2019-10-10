By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Allinson Easy Bake Yeast Tin 100G

Allinson Easy Bake Yeast Tin 100G
  Fast Action Yeast.
  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  Quality ingredients
  Better baking every time
  For bread makers & hand baking
  Makes up to 14 loaves
  Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  Pack size: 100g

Yeast (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae), Emulsifier: Sorbitan Monostearate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Store in a cool, dry place.Store in the fridge after opening with the plastic cap secured tightly. Use within 4 months once opened. Best Before End: See base of tin.

  You can use easy bake yeast whenever a recipe calls for 'quick', 'fast action', 'instant' or 'easy blend' yeast.
  For the best results every time
  Hand Baking: 7g makes 1 large loaf.
  Bread Makers: Please follow the manufacturer's instructions. Always add the yeast to the pre-mixed dry ingredients before adding any liquid.

  TAKE CARE! THE INSIDE OF THIS TIN MAY BE SHARP

  Allinson's Flour,
  Western House,
  Lynchwood,
  Peterborough,
  PE2 6FZ.

  • Customer Service:
  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.
  • www.allinsonflour.co.uk

No problems with it.

5 stars

Works just fine in a bread maker.

Not good for bread.

1 stars

Not good for bread.

