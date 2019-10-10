Allinson Easy Bake Yeast Tin 100G

No problems with it.
Works just fine in a bread maker.
Not good for bread.
Yeast (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae), Emulsifier: Sorbitan Monostearate, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Store in a cool, dry place.Store in the fridge after opening with the plastic cap secured tightly. Use within 4 months once opened. Best Before End: See base of tin.
100g ℮
TAKE CARE! THE INSIDE OF THIS TIN MAY BE SHARP
