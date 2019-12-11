Dr. Oetker Easy Swirl Cupcake Icing Chocolate 180G

Product Description
- Easy Swirl Cupcake Icing Chocolate Flavoured
- Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
- For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
- Dr. Oetker Easy Swirl Chocolate Cupcake Icing is easy to use reducing the fuss and mess of a traditional piping bag.
- A chocolate flavoured buttercream style cupcake icing that's ready to use straight from the can - great for kids baking.
- The bottle comes with 4 nozzles to help you create professional and perfect finishes to cakes and cupcakes.
- Each can decorates around 10 cupcakes and creates the swirled buttercream topping that every baker desires.
- Incredibly easy to use icing
- Great piping results every time
- No mess and fuss
- Perfect for decorating cakes with the kids
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Palm), Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Maltodextrin, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Emulsifier: Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Flavouring, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Propellent Gas: Nitrogen
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Wash and dry preferred decorating nozzle before screwing onto can.
- To begin icing, hold the can horizontally, with the nozzle pointing down slightly.
- To pipe press down on the tip of the nozzle using your index finger.
- Pipe a small amount of icing onto a plate to release any air before icing.
- Use the different nozzles to decorate your cakes, cookies and biscuits.
- As a guide we recommend that one can will cover approximately 8 cupcakes depending on the size of the cupcakes and the desired effect you want to achieve.
Warnings
- WARNING: Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit E13,
- Block E,
Net Contents
180g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1645kJ/393kcal
|Fat
|16g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|of which sugars
|56g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.24g
Safety information
WARNING: Pressurised container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019